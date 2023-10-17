DNA test to confirm missing man’s identity

Scores of curious residents gathered at the Tonota Police station this week in anticipation of confirming the identity of a man suspected to be Edward Tshekiso, who went missing nearly two years ago on February 3, 2022.

While many individuals, including Tshekiso’s family, found it challenging to immediately ascertain the man’s identity due to his apparent mental instability and disheveled appearance, the police arranged for a DNA test to be conducted.

Edward’s mother, Kebonamang Tshekiso, explained her difficulty in positively identifying the man, as he was uncooperative and refused to remove his face mask.

Nevertheless, she holds hope that the DNA test will finally provide her and her family with closure after the extensive search.

Edward, aged 41, was last seen leaving his mother’s residence on February 3, 2022, as he embarked on his journey to Mosi cattle post, where he worked as a herdboy.