DJ Bafana in trouble again

Charged with attempted rape, assault and driving without a license.

The onset of the New Year is usually associated with fresh starts and positive beginnings, but for Rapelang Gabaeme, widely known as ‘Dj Bafana,’ the year took a troubling turn.

The Francistown Central Police Station arrested Dj Bafana and charged him with three offenses: attempted rape, assault, and driving without a license.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of a Sunday morning, following a night of revelry at one of Francistown’s prominent nightclubs, X-hail. A report from a distressed woman triggered the police response, indicating an attempted rape near the Donga football pitch.

Mogomotsi Kesupile of Francistown Central Police Station provided details, stating that Dj Bafana fled the scene in his car upon spotting the police van.

The police pursued and apprehended him in Monarch location.

The 21-year-old female university student, who reported the incident, claimed that Dj Bafana offered her a ride home after she left the club following a quarrel with her friends.

However, on their way home, Bafana allegedly veered off into Donga, demanded sex, and attempted to force himself on her.

The victim resisted, and a struggle ensued, during which Bafana bit her fingers, causing severe injuries.

The woman managed to escape from the car and sought help from a nearby couple.

Kesupile detailed the sequence of events, emphasizing that the police were still awaiting the conclusion of their investigation before filing charges in court.

In his defense, Dj Bafana refuted the attempted rape accusation, asserting that a distressed girl had approached his car seeking assistance because she was being pursued by others wanting to harm her.

According to Dj Bafana, he and a friend agreed to help her out of kindness.

However, when the woman insisted on being taken back to the club, a disagreement ensued.

Dj Bafana admitted to biting her during the altercation and maintained his denial of the attempted rape charge.

He acknowledged the charges of assault and driving without a license.

The case remains under investigation, and Dj Bafana is set to face the legal process based on the outcome of the inquiry.