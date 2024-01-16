Father and sons in court for murder of three boys

Three suspects, including a 79-year-old man and his two sons, faced the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, accused of the murder of three children whose bodies were discovered inside a white plastic water container in Dithoteng lands near Boatlaname village.

The accused- Rakola John Rakola from Dithoteng lands, Basebonye Rakola, 50, from Francistown- Selepa, and his younger brother Katlego Rakola, 32, residing in Gaborone, Broadhurst- were arraigned a day following the burial of the boys.

They stand charged with the murder of 9-year-old boys Phenyo Ratlhaga, Mmelili Ratlhaga, and their neighbour Pako Mokgalagadi.

The Standard 4 boys went missing on Thursday, December 28th, 2023, and were found deceased and decomposed the next day (Friday) inside a tightly sealed 1000-liter empty white plastic water container near Rakola’s kraal, following an extensive search in the area.

It is reported that the boys had left home on Thursday in the company of the cousins’ fathers for a temporary job at Rakola’s cattlepost.

Subsequently, they were left at a certain Moikemi’s place where they were later reported missing.

Upon receiving the report, the police launched a search operation, culminating in the discovery of the children’s bodies.

They were found with injuries to the back of their heads, indicating possible blunt force trauma before being placed inside the container, which had to be forcibly opened to retrieve the bodies.

The prosecution requested remand, citing the early stage of the investigation.

They highlighted the need for DNA examinations using blood samples from the accused.

Additionally, the police expressed concerns about potential interference in the ongoing investigation and the possibility of further arrests.

The court ordered the father and sons to be remanded in custody until the next mention on January 18th, 2024.