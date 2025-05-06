Women with WIN-GS

Ladies trained on AI in the Newsroom

This past Friday, Voice Woman participated in an insightful training workshop hosted by WAN-IFRA Women in News (WIN) Botswana. The stimulating start to the weekend featured an engaging intergenerational dialogue with the Assistant Minister for State President, Maipelo Mophuting.

The event, held at Hotel 430 in the CBD, brought together female media professionals from various newsrooms, media students from Limkokwing University, and other industry stakeholders. Setting a collaborative tone, the day commenced with a peer-to-peer mentoring session, followed by in-depth training on ‘AI in the Newsroom – Transforming Journalism through Technology’.

Led by Data Scientist and AI Researcher, Munenyashaishe Hove, the session explored the revolutionary impact of Artificial Intelligence across diverse sectors, including healthcare, finance, education, and media. “AI is shaping the trajectory of every industry, acting as a disruptive force impacting both creative fields and the media. This perspective raises crucial questions about journalistic integrity,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of understanding AI’s data sources.

The discussion also addressed ethical concerns surrounding bias, accountability, and the necessity for newsrooms to establish clear AI usage policies. “AI is not infallible. Its outputs can be biased, flawed, or factually incorrect. It is not a substitute for human judgment. Ethical considerations and creativity necessitate human oversight,” Hove stressed.

Hove further cautioned against over-reliance on technological tools, citing instances of significant losses due to unchecked AI dependence. She also warned that AI systems often absorb and replicate societal biases, such as those related to gender roles, potentially skewing public narratives. “The stereotypes prevalent in society are often mirrored by AI systems because they learn from societal data. There’s a significant risk when AI is used to make decisions affecting people’s lives. If not carefully managed, it could reinforce harmful biases already embedded in our data and systems,” she explained.

Another critical concern raised by Hove was the potential erosion of editorial control. She argued that journalists who excessively depend on AI without proper verification risk diminishing their role as reliable information gatekeepers. “If journalists over-rely on AI without verifying content, they risk losing editorial control. Another danger is misinformation, exemplified by AI tools like Deep Fake generators, which create highly convincing yet false narratives,” she cautioned, while also sharing practical tools and strategies for effectively navigating AI in the media. Hove also introduced participants to digital resources for fact-checking images, videos, and information to bolster journalistic integrity.

Despite these risks, Hove acknowledged AI’s value in automating repetitive tasks such as research, production, and content personalization. “We can leverage it to tailor content for diverse audiences. The advantages of incorporating technological tools, particularly AI, include efficiency, scalability, and enhanced accessibility,” she explained.

Following this, Dr. Kealeboga Lekgatlhanye conducted a training session on managing personal safety, specifically tailored for female journalists. A certified karateka, he emphasized the importance of self-awareness and preparedness in the field.

During the dialogue session, Assistant Minister Mophuting shared her inspiring journey into politics, revealing it was driven by her humanitarian values. After working in South Africa for years, she felt compelled to return home and serve during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I didn’t choose politics – politics chose me. I firmly believe that God directs the paths of individuals. I am convinced that God is the one who places people in various positions,” she stated.

Mophuting added that despite her long-standing support for women in leadership, she has faced numerous challenges, including criticism and cyberbullying – from both fellow women and the media. “I faced significant attacks and criticism, even internally. Ladies, refrain from judgment until you’ve experienced someone else’s journey,” stressed Mophuting, while also acknowledging the support she has received from women like Gender Activist and Media Expert/Trainer, Pamela Dube.

Documentary photographer, Kefilwe Monosi, offered encouraging words to emerging media practitioners. Reflecting on her early career, she noted the scarcity of female role models in her field. “I observed that many women withhold information out of fear of being overshadowed,” she said, adding that this realization motivated her to build her own platforms and expand her work to international audiences. Monosi also challenged the marginalization of photographers, particularly women, arguing that such practices discourage women from pursuing photography as a profession.