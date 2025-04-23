Deadly bite

Men hit hardest as malaria outbreak grips Okavango region

At least eight people have died in Botswana due to Malaria outbreak during this rainy season following a spike in Malaria cases, as mosquitoes rapidly spread the deadly disease in Northern regions especially areas along the Okavango Delta.

Since November 2024, when the first case was recorded to date, Okavango has registered an alarming 1,378 cases, followed by North West or Ngamiland with 172, Chobe 130, Gantsi 64, Tutume 62 and Boteti with 34.

The current season is expected to end in May 2025.

Higher numbers of deaths and infections were recorded among men, according to the Ministry of Health.

When addressing a Kgotla meeting in Maun’s Boseja ward on Wednesday morning, Assistant Minister of Health, Lawrence Ookeditse said the gender disparity remains unexplained but could be linked to men’s delay in seeking medical attention.

The Minister noted that men often ignore early symptoms such as headaches, which may lead to complications if malaria is left untreated.

The highest age group affected by Malaria according to the Assistant Minister are working age; 20 to 49 years at 45% followed by 5-19 years of age at 30% of registered cases.

Heavy rainfall is said to have created favourable breeding grounds for Malaria-spreading mosquitoes, causing a spike of cases from last seasons’ 284 cases to almost 2000 cases currently recorded.

The surge in cases is threatening to reverse gains made by the country over the years in its attempt to eliminate Malaria through goal 3.3 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

By year 2030 Botswana, along other member states of the United Nations, aims to have at least reduced Malaria incidents by 90% or to have totally eradicated the disease.

The current spike in cases has however aroused public interest and debate.

The Voice Staffer FRANCINAH BAAITSE spoke to several Maun residents and health professionals to understand the possible causes behind the high infection rate among men.

Lisani Ntoni-Public Health expert

There are different factors that make men more vulnerable to contracting Malaria than women.

This is because Malaria spreads mostly in the evenings and most of the time men would be outdoors around that time and usually at places where there is concentration of mosquitoes such as in the cattle posts and ploughing fields.

They are exposed to Malaria spreading mosquitoes in that way.

That is why we see many men affected and dying from Malaria.

Another thing is that men are slow to seek medical attention, for instance a man will take a headache for granted not knowing that it could be a symptom of Malaria and they will stay with it until such virus spreads to other parts of the body leading to health complications including kidney diseases.

As you know kidney diseases are common in this region and if one gets Malaria and it is not treated promptly the combination of the ailments can lead to a very serious complication.

Njwaki Sekgowa-Resident

It is not true that men avoid going to clinics unless they are seriously ill.

The real challenge with men is that when it comes to mosquito nets, we prefer giving them to women and children.

We are heads of families and therefore when the nets are not enough, we rather have them shared among our children and women to protect them.

Besides, here in Ngamiland especially at the cattlepost men prefer to sleep outside rather than be crammed inside a small hut with children and women.

Again women prefer sleeping with their children most of the time so as a man you are left to sleep outside and that is why mosquitoes seem to enjoy us more.

Kenanao Mmusi-Resident

Every year in Ngamiland we have to deal with malaria outbreaks because of our geographical location closer to the Delta.

Our vegetation is very conducive for mosquitoes to breed in large numbers hence it is very important to always keep our environment clean and make it a habit to clear grass in and outside our yards. This is because grass is one of the breeding and hiding places of mosquitoes.

We need to remember to dress our children in long sleeved clothes and longer pants especially in the evenings to avoid exposing too much skin for mosquitoes to bite.

Men are vulnerable to mosquito bites because when they stay alone, they do not care much about cleanliness of their surroundings.

Tshepiso Mmereki

Generally men are reluctant when it comes to medical checkups and seeking health care.

When someone feels unwell, they rather sleep and hope that they will get well soon.

As you know headaches are some of the symptoms of Malaria but when they get it, they just take painkillers and think it is just another headache which will go away.

But in this case of malaria, yes we have realised that their numbers are high, meaning they are seeking medical care and that is one difficult pattern to explain.

But it could be that women are forcing them to go to clinics and hospitals.

However what I can advice others is that Malaria is a deadly disease hence it is important to take necessary precaution to avoid it.

Let’s keep our environment clean and ensure our surroundings are dry because mosquitoes thrive in wet environment as well besides the tall grasses.

Tshepo Moalosi

Many men believe that mosquito nets are for women.

Some of them misuse the free nets they get from government to catch fish to sell and feed their families.

The struggle is real, for them those are simply free fishing nets. The nets are free but food for our household is not.

So when you return home with the fish you caught with your mosquito net, the woman may agree to share theirs with you but on bad days they will remind you that you have misused yours and let you sleep without any cover.