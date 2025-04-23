Badminton’s big boost

BW to host next year’s All Africa Championships

In a major boost for the often overlooked sport of Badminton, Botswana has been selected to host next year’s All Africa Championships for the first time in the country’s history.

Set for Gaborone from 9 to 15 February 2026, it gives the Botswana Badminton Association (BBA) plenty of time to prepare and ensure everything is in place to guarantee the tournament’s success.

Speaking briefly to Voice Sport, BBA’s excited spokesperson, Thobo Tshosa described the development as a breakthrough moment for local badminton.

“Hosting the championships is significant as it elevates the profile of badminton in Botswana. Africa provides crucial high-level competition for our athletes, and contributes to the overall development of the sport across the continent. This gives our technical officials a chance to officiate a high stake tournament and opportunities for umpiring courses,” he explained, adding they were awarded the hosting rights by the Badminton Confederation of Africa.

Although time is on their side, Tshosa admitted there is much to do before next February, including putting together a squad, securing a venue and sourcing partnerships and sponsorships.

“We have to select a national team which will take part at the event. To qualify, athletes will be assessed and monitored by the BBA technical team. Athletes with potential will also be selected during the year from the tournaments that we will host,” he revealed.

Tshosa further told Voice Sport the association have the full backing of the Botswana National Sports Commission(BNSC).

Reluctant to put a figure on exactly how much Pula they will need to pull off a top notch event, the BBA mouthpiece said, “Once the Local Organising Committee has met, we will be able to determine the amount of money needed for the successful hosting of the championships.”

Around 14 countries are expected to descend on the capital for the international showdown, where the continent’s best players will battle it out for the right to be called ‘Champions of Africa’.

The title currently belongs to Algeria, after the North Africans beat Mauritius 3-1 in Doula, Cameroon earlier this year.

Botswana last participated in the annual event in 2023, when the competition was held in Benoni, South Africa.

It proved an outing to forget for Team BW, who were outclassed in their two matches, thrashed 5-0 by first Mauritius and then the tiny island of Reunion, with both defeats taking place on the same day!

In the end, Botswana finished 11th out of 13 participating nations, exiting the tournament with a negative points difference of -233!

In just under 11 months time, local Badminton gets the chance to banish those memories for good.