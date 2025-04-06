Police crack whip on road vendors

Borakanelo Police Station Commander, Superintendent Paul Seoke, has raised concerns over the growing number of vendors selling goods in traffic, warning that the practice is not only illegal but also poses a serious risk to road safety.

Seoke stated that while selling by the roadside is not prohibited, stepping into moving traffic to conduct business disrupts traffic flow and increases the likelihood of accidents.

“These vendors put themselves and motorists in danger. Some have been run over, while others contribute to unnecessary traffic congestion and accidents,” he said.

Beyond traffic concerns, Seoke revealed that some individuals posing as vendors are actually criminals using the opportunity to steal from unsuspecting motorists.

“We have a trend of ‘smash and grab’ crimes in our country and these so-called vendors create an opportunity for thieves to blend in and commit crimes under the guise of selling goods,” he added.

According to Seoke, selling in traffic is an offence punishable under the law for ‘conducting oneself in a manner likely to cause danger to other road users and oneself.’

Offenders can be fined up to P500. However, he noted that authorities are currently taking a lenient approach by educating vendors on safer and legal selling locations. “We understand that people are trying to make a living, which is why we are focused on guiding them rather than just penalizing them,” he said.

In addition to the traffic vending issue, the police chief sounded the alarm on rising crimes in his policing area, particularly at the bus rank and taxi stations.

He pointed out frequent cases of stealing from a person, obtaining by false pretence, and breaking into motor vehicles.

“People should remain vigilant when coming into town. We have seen a surge in reports of pick pocketing, scams, and car break-ins,” he warned.

He advised residents to safeguard their belongings, avoid engaging with strangers, and always take valuables with them when leaving their vehicles unattended.