Crazy for cake

Finding sweet success in the kitchen

After stealing the show at her daughter’s 5th birthday party, baking a cake that had guests drooling in delight, Piela Smith realised she was on to a winner.

Word in Tatisiding quickly spread and orders for Smith’s cakes came flying in.

Keen to cash in on her new found popularity, the brilliant baker started ‘MmaSmiths Cakes and Savory Treats’, combining cake-making with her previous income generator of providing platters.

Four years later and the business continues to rise like one of Smith’s perfectly baked cakes.

“I bake cakes for different occasions. After my daughter’s birthday in 2020, people started placing orders after they were referred by those who had attended the party,” reveals the 41-year-old mother-of-three, who continues to provide finger foods for special occasions.

Still operating from her kitchen oven in Newstance ward where the venture began, Smith feels the time is right to take her enterprise to the next level.

“Business is quite good; my wish is to own a cakery where my customers can order cake and coffee and enjoy the environment as well,” the Palapye native tells Voice Money.

Smith’s ability to produce eye-catching, elaborate floury confections full of flavour is all the more impressive considering she has had no formal training.

“I did not go to a baking school. I am self-taught as I am passionate with baking. I just learn from baking gurus on You Tube,” she shrugs with a smile.

Best selling flavours include: lemon and poppy seed, strawberry, caramel, vanilla, chocolate, carrot and cappuccino, with her customers ranging across all ages.

“I take every order with respect, dedication and communicate with my clients. Every cake, big or small, has its own story to tell. I also have cake slices selling in the week, so my clients buy and taste before placing orders,” explains Smith, whose clientele is primarily based in and around Francistown, although she does take orders from out of town.

Prices start from P150 for cupcakes and bento cakes, with bigger cakes priced at P350 and above, depending on the size and detail involved.

For more information, check out ‘MmaSmiths Cakes and Savory Treats’ Facebook page.