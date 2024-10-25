‘I need weed!’

Low blow for Rastafarian’s high life

A dreadlocked rasta had Francistown Magistrates’ Court high on laughter this Wednesday (October 16, 2024), when he insisted, he couldn’t function without marijuana.

“My worship, I am really sorry, it is just that when I do not smoke dagga, I become weak. I was born with a spiritual calling and when I do not smoke I become something else. I need it to be active,” explained 48-year-old Bulisani Vundla Wame with a straight face.

Acting on a tip-off, cops caught the Zimbabwean with sachets of dagga at his place at Gerald Estates on Monday.

During the arrest, officers asked Wame for his identity cards and it emerged he was in the country illegally.

In court, the Rastafarian revealed he has been in Botswana for over half his life, following his father to BW when he was just 20 years old.

“I had a work permit but it expired in 2015 and my father was planning that I get an Omang. Unfortunately, he died two years back before I managed to get it. So, now I do not know!” exclaimed the Snoop Dogg lookalike, shaking his head in a disappointed manner.

Remanded in custody, with plea reserved in the dagga case, Wame is due back in court on Thursday (17th October) for facts reading on the border-jumping charge.