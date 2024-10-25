Pantsula says ‘Thank You’ through song

Tears that poured down a pantsula’s cheeks as he watched in helpless horror while his Toyota Caldina burnt to cinders have been replaced by song and praise.

In June last year, Kuthala Moyo made headline news when he was filmed weeping in despair as 49 vehicles, including his own, went up in flames during a freak fire that broke out at the 2023 Toyota 1000 Desert Race in Jwaneng.

Moyo became the face of the disaster, his anguish trending across thousands of timelines.

Moved by the video, Kwanokeng Oil Company stepped in, donating a brand new car to the young pantsula; it proved a life-changing moment for Moyo.

Touched by their generosity, Moyo, who trades by the name Lwazi Amadamara in music circles, has said ‘thank you’ in song, releasing a debut disco single aptly titled ‘Thank You’.

“I did the song to really thank KwaNokeng Oil Company for the kind gesture they extended to me. They came through when I was down and weak. I did not have any money to buy another car and was surviving on that car that got burnt. My dignity was gone, and they restored it. They gave me a brand new car that I even forgot about the one I lost to fire. I am able to smile, fend for my family with the money I make from the car I got from them. I wish God can bless them for their kind hearts,” said Amadamara, who recorded the track at Cabido Productions in Gaborone on earlier this month.

The song highlights the services provided by KwaNokeng and pleads with people to support the company so they can be able to extend a helping hand to others in need.

Released last week, ‘Thank You’ will be launched in December.

Amadamara is a family man residing in Gakuto with his girlfriend and their two beautiful kids.

“I joined the music industry this year and dropped an album boasting of six tracks titled ‘Sebenza’; ‘Thank You’ is my first single. I dropped the song at KwaNokeng Oil last week and they loved it and could not stop thanking me,” he said, adding with a smile, “But it is me who will always be grateful to them!’