Combi driver succumbs to injuries

Tatitown police have confirmed the sad news that the driver of the Nkange Combi that tragically killed two people on Friday has also passed away.

The 26-year-old man from Nshakazhogwe succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while hospitalised at Riverside Clinic.

His death brings the total number of fatalities to three.

Police also confirmed that the other two victims who died on Friday were a38-year-old man from Borolong and an elderly woman from Mafungo/Hubona aged 78.

Although police officers are still investigating the matter, it is alleged that the combi overturned near Lesego Farm in Mathangwane.

Tatitown Police Station Commander, Superintendent Oscar Bayani, confirmed the three deaths. “Currently we have six people hospitalised and five have been discharged. The Combi had 14 people all together,” he said

Of those hospitalised, one is at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, two at Riverside Clinic while three are at Francistown Academic Hospital.