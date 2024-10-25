Celeb Edition with Shati

From rap verses to Amapiano beats, 26- year-old Tashatha Joseph also known as Shathi is crafting a sound that bridges generations and languages.

Driven by a lifelong passion for music, sparked in childhood with his siblings, Shati is now building a versatile musical style that blends English, Kalanga, and Setswana.

With influences ranging from global icons like Lil Wayne and Young Thug to local stars like Le Matsieng and Romeo Stunna, his music speaks authentically to the experiences of Gen Z.

In this interview, he dives into his creative process, the challenges of being a digital-age musician, and his ambitions to reach international stages.

What inspired you to start making music, and who are some of your biggest musical influences?

I grew up listening to music with my siblings, which sparked my passion for it.

We loved singing along, and that passion has stayed with me.

My influences include Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, Pink, Le Matsieng, Romeo Stunna, Young Thug, and T.I.

How would you describe your sound, and how does it reflect your personality or experiences?

I would describe my sound as versatile, as I perform in English, Kalanga, and Setswana.

I sing and rap, blending different styles, although I’m primarily known for rap and Amapiano.

My adaptability reflects my ability to connect with various people and situations.

In what ways do you think your music speaks to your generation?

My music promotes positivity, but I’m also honest about the struggles in life.

I express my emotions as they are, making my songs relatable.

Some tracks uplift your mood, while others remind you that you’re not alone during tough times.

With social media being such a big part of Gen Z’s life, how has it helped you grow your music career?

Social media has significantly boosted my recognition; I’m pretty sure that’s how The Voice discovered me.

Although I’m not a huge fan of it, I try to post regularly because it draws attention whenever I do.

Consistency on these platforms is something I’m currently working on.

What’s your creative process like, from writing lyrics to producing a final track?

I write all my lyrics, focusing on staying on topic.

Once I have a solid concept or a strong opening line, the rest usually falls into place.

Sometimes, I might start with a verse from the middle and then arrange everything in a way that makes sense.

That’s my approach to creating music.

Are there any specific themes or messages you try to convey through your songs?

My songs are inspired by my experiences, the stories of those around me, and sometimes even fiction.

There’s no fixed theme; each track carries its own vibe, mood, and message.

Who are some dream artists or producers you’d love to collaborate with, and why?

I’d love to collaborate with Matsieng, Mpho Sebina, Bunny Magne, Kabelo from Culture Spears, Burna Boy, Shaba Stele, and Freddie Pro.

They all possess unique qualities that I admire.

What do you find most challenging about being a musician in today’s digital world?

The importance of social media and digital tools has made things more challenging.

Smartphones, internet access, and other essentials can be expensive, especially considering how artists are compensated here.

How do you stay true to your identity and artistic vision in an industry that’s constantly evolving?

I don’t restrict myself or fit into a box; I evolve with the sound.

My identity is built on versatility, and my love for music keeps me grounded and true to my craft.

How do you handle criticism or feedback from your fans and followers online?

Criticism doesn’t bother me; in fact, negativity fuels my drive.

I listen to constructive feedback, but when it’s just hate, it only confirms that I’m making an impact.

What are some goals you have for your music career in the next few years?

I want to achieve international recognition, top the Billboard charts, and eventually win a Grammy.

If you could give one piece of advice to other young musicians trying to break into the industry, what would it be?

List five things people don’t know about you.

I dropped out of my civil engineering course.

I’m part of a band called “Dithutlwa,” where we created a sound called “New Age Tsutsube.”

I dislike being alone but am deeply in love with myself.

I love watching animal behaviour, which has given me a phobia of wildlife.

I’m attracted to older women.