BTCL woos corporates for cloud solutions

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) Chief Commercial officer, Boitumelo Masoko has called on the business community to partner with the mobile telecommunications giant and discover how its cloud solutions can drive success of their entities.

Urging business leaders to join in transforming Botswana’s digital landscape, Masoko said that bolstered by local expertise and commitment to innovation, BTCL can shape the future of Botswana’s economy through digital transformation and empowering businesses to reach new heights.

Speaking at the BTC Cloud Summit on Thursday Masoko noted that the corporation is on a digital transformation journey that enables the parastatal to co-create technology solutions with their customers, bringing innovation to the forefront driven by a comprehensive cloud strategy that supports businesses of all sizes.

“We firmly believe that digital transformation is not only about adopting new technologies but also about creating sustainable economic growth.

Our commitment is to ensure that Botswana’s businesses, public sector organisations, and citizens are empowered by relevant, high-quality digital solutions that address real-world challenges.

Through strategic investments in cloud infrastructure and digital tools, we are building the foundation for a thriving digital economy in Botswana.

We envision a future where businesses can scale rapidly, government services becoming more efficient, and individuals having access to the best digital tools to enhance their daily lives,” said Masoko adding that, BTC’s role in this journey is to be more than just a provider of technology but to also be a robust and trusted partner who supports and accelerates this transformation, ensuring that the digital solutions available directly contribute to Botswana’s long-term economic and social growth.

BTC commercial unit, which support businesses comprises of the enterprise sales, consumer sales , mobile financial services, marketing department, digital services, service quality office and a 24-hour Contact Centre and Under Enterprise Sales division.

“We look after government accounts, private corporate accounts, parastatals, Embassies, District Councils and small to medium enterprises.” explained Masoko.

The future of cloud computing in Botswana is bright since it offers enterprises both large and small, an opportunity to scale, innovate, and compete globally.

The cloud provides a level playing field, allowing even the smallest businesses to access the same advanced technologies that were once reserved for larger corporations.