Gambling authority opens doors for gamblers

Over 2,000 Jobs to be Created

The Chairperson of the Gambling Authority, Marvin Torto, has announced a major development in Botswana’s gambling industry, revealing the issuance of multiple licences aimed at revitalizing the sector.

Speaking to journalists this week, Torto shared that after the Authority issued a Request for Applications in 2023, they received 16 applications for Betting and another 16 for Limited Payout Machine (LPM) licences.

Following this, a compulsory applicant conference was held, drawing representatives from 77 companies.

The high turnout, according to Torto, demonstrated the importance of the gambling sector’s growth in Botswana.

“After a thorough investigation and evaluation process, which included public inspections and hearings, 10 companies were granted Betting Licences, while 6 were awarded LPM licences,” he revealed.

Notably, citizen ownership in these companies is significant.

Batswana hold an aggregate shareholding of 72% across all 16 licensed companies, with 10 of them being majority citizen-owned.

“This citizen ownership highlights how the industry is poised to deliver substantial economic benefits to our people,” Torto remarked.

The chairperson explained that the LPM licences would support both wholesale operators and independent site operators.

Wholesale operators are responsible for installing, maintaining, and managing gambling machines across approved locations, while independent site operators host gambling machines at venues such as bars and restaurants without owning or managing the machines themselves.

With the issuance of these licences, over 200 gambling sites are set to be established nationwide, with most of them being citizen-owned.

A large portion of the revenue—40%—will go directly to Batswana.

These gambling establishments will be integrated into local entertainment venues like bars, restaurants, guest houses, and lodges, embedding economic opportunities within local communities.

In terms of job creation, Torto announced that the licensed companies have committed to providing 2,017 direct jobs for Batswana, focusing on women, youth, and people living with disabilities.

Additionally, the majority of goods and services for these establishments will be sourced from local suppliers, ensuring a ripple effect across the economy.

Torto also expressed optimism that the growth of the gambling sector will have positive effects on other industries, such as infrastructure development, sports, healthcare, and education.

“As we roll out these licences, Batswana are encouraged to seize the opportunities presented by the growing gambling industry by providing suitable venues for hosting gambling machines. With the recent issuance of licences for LPMs, there is a significant demand for secure and compliant venues across the country,” Torto said.

In an effort to promote responsible gambling, the Authority has launched a 24-hour toll-free helpline and a self-help portal, available in multiple languages, offering counselling and enabling the reporting of illegal gambling.

The Authority’s public education campaign, “Motshameko o phepa” (Clean Gaming), has already reached over 100 villages, with plans to expand to 150 additional sites within the current financial year.

Torto emphasized the Authority’s commitment to responsible gambling, stating, “With the use of various media platforms, we are amplifying this message and ensuring that the benefits of gambling do not come at the cost of the wellbeing of our people.”