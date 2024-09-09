Celeb Edition with Zandra the Comedian

Desperate for something to do to ease the boredom of lockdown, a restless Zandra started filming funny skits for TikTok.

The youngster proved a natural, with his relatable content endearing him to many.

A star very much on the rise, the 18-year-old TikTok sensation, who boasts over 326, 000 followers, shares his journey to date.

Tell us a bit about yourself and how you got started on TikTok?

I’m Zandra, a content creator based in Botswana.

I got started with TikTok during the lockdown when I had a lot of free time on my hands.

It was a fun way to pass the time and connect with others, and I quickly found myself enjoying the process of creating videos and entertaining people.

What inspired you to start making comedic content?

I’ve always loved making people laugh and found that humor is a great way to bring joy into people’s lives.

I grew up in a family that appreciates humor, and that naturally translated into my content.

Plus, I love the challenge of coming up with something new and funny that resonates with different audiences.

Are you still in school?

Yes still in school doing my Form 5.

How has your journey as a comedian evolved over time?

When I first started, I was just experimenting with different styles and formats.

Over time, I’ve learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t.

I’ve also become more comfortable in front of the camera and have developed a unique style that my audience seems to enjoy.

How do you come up with ideas for your videos? Do you have a creative process?

I draw inspiration from everyday life, trending topics, and my personal experiences.

My creative process often involves brainstorming sessions where I write down ideas and then narrow them down to the best ones.

I also keep an eye on what’s trending on TikTok to see how I can put my own comedic twist on it.

What are some of the challenges you face in creating content for TikTok?

One of the biggest challenges is keeping up with the platform’s ever changing trends and algorithms.

It can also be tough to constantly come up with fresh content that is both funny and engaging.

Additionally, balancing the fun of creating with the pressure to consistently produce can sometimes be overwhelming.

So how do you balance being funny while staying true to your style and message?

I always aim to create content that is authentic to who I am.

While it’s important to be funny, I also want to stay true to my values and the messages I want to convey.

I find that my audience appreciates authenticity, and I try to maintain that balance in all my videos.

Do you collaborate with other creators?

Yes, I do collaborate with other creators from time to time.

These collaborations usually come about through mutual admiration of each other’s work or through direct messages.

It’s always a fun experience to work with others and combine our creative energies.

Do you have any favorite interactions or memorable moments with fans?

I love engaging with my audience through live sessions.

One of my favorite interactions was when a fan reached out to tell me how much my videos helped them get through a tough time.

It was incredibly touching and reminded me why I do what I do.

What kind of feedback do you get from your followers, and how does it influence your content?

I get a mix of feedback, but most of it is positive and encouraging.

My followers often share what they enjoy about my content, which helps me understand what resonates with them.

Constructive feedback is also valuable as it helps me improve and try new things.

Speaking of negative comments/criticism, how do you handle such?

Negative comments and criticism are part of the package when you’re in the public eye.

I’ve gotten used to the fact that haters will always be there even within the family, some people don’t understand or support what I do.

I try not to take it personally and focus on the positive feedback from my supportive followers.

How has TikTok changed your life, both personally and professionally?

TikTok has definitely opened up many doors for me professionally.

It’s allowed me to reach a wide audience and has given me opportunities to work with brands and other creators.

Personally, it’s helped me grow more confident and has connected me with a community of like-minded people who share my passion for comedy and content creation.

List five things that people do not know about you.

1. I’m a huge fan of William Last

2. I have a secret talent on messing with people’s minds, psychology

3. I’m an introvert at heart, despite my outgoing personality on camera

4. I used to be really shy before I started creating content

5. I’m passionate about animal welfare