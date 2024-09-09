Victim demands P300, 000 for broken tooth and finger

A middle aged man of Moiyabana, Donald Gailelwe has launched a legal case against his homeboy after the latter assaulted him in 2022, leaving him with a broken finger and front tooth.

Gailelwe is accusing Christopher Ramasimong of assault.

“I asked him why he was having a conversation with the mother of my children when he is a married man. The question annoyed him and resulted in him assaulting me and causing serious injuries to me. I opened a case with the police in Moiyabana who said they had referred the matter to the Serowe police. I waited for months, but later they said the matter has not been registered,” said Gailelwe.

‘Gailelwe said he wants P300,000.00 as compensation from Gailelwe who is contesting for a council seat.

He has registered the case with his lawyers at the Gaborone High Court and the Moiyabana customary court and customary court summons were issued this week for Ramasimong to appear in court on September 5th.