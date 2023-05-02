Butale back on the BPF driving seat

Tough road ahead as Khama's faction mobilise structures against him

In a case that has potential to speed up the demise of Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) or end Biggie Butale’s political career, the Lobatse High Court has reinstated him as BPF president.

The court has also ordered the respondents among them Tshekedi Khama, and his elder brother Former president Dr Lieutenant General Ian Khama to pay the costs of the urgent matter.

The ruling gives the party a green light to hold its congress in Gaborone and not in Selibe-Phikwe as proposed by the Khama faction.

Justice Matlhogono...