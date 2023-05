UB and Unions eyeball each other to see who blinks first

Members of Botswana Academic and Senior Support Staff Union (UBASSU), have expressed disappointment with their management’s response to their demands in the ongoing strike at the University of Botswana.

In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday, UBASSU’s Secretary General, Dr Emmanuel Mogende said that they were disappointed with management’s attitude towards their grievances.

Mogende said that it is nfortunate that the unions, UBASSU and University of Botswana Staff Union (UBSU) were being punished for embarking in the curr...