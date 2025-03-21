“I was fighting for my life!”

Emma Peloetletse Breaks Down Over Corruption Allegations

Emma Peloetletse, the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) and Head of Public Service, is fighting back tears and allegations as social media explodes with claims of corruption.

This week, screenshots of receipts circulated online, accusing the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) of sponsoring a safari holiday trip to Cape Town for Peloetletse and her family last year.

But in an emotional phone interview on Wednesday, Peloetletse denied that the trip was a holiday, insisting it was a life-saving medical journey.

Peloetletse explained that she fell ill early last year and underwent tests at Gaborone Private Hospital. After being diagnosed, she sought a second opinion at Sidilega Hospital, but they couldn’t perform the necessary surgery. She said she was then referred to Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital, which ultimately sent her to Kingsbury Hospital in Cape Town for specialized treatment.

“I was in the hands of the government,” she said, her voice breaking. “I travelled with my husband, who had to sign surgical documents, a nurse to monitor my health, and my security detail, who handled logistics like travel and accommodation.”

Peloetletse said she underwent surgery in April 2024 and returned to Cape Town in July for a follow-up. “I’m still on medication and working tirelessly, often from 6am to 9pm,” she added, pausing to wipe away tears.

Despite her efforts to clarify the trip, Peloetletse says social media has been relentless, her detractors deliberately twisting the facts. “I’ve tried to explain, but the reports are shocking and distorted,” she said. “Accepting sponsorship for private safaris would be a serious breach of my ethical responsibilities. I’m committed to transparency and accountability.”

The allegations, Peloetletse said, have taken a toll on her, both emotionally and physically. “It’s difficult and painful. I don’t know why this is happening to me,” she said. “I work so hard for my country, and this is what I get in return. Sometimes I shut myself indoors, searching for answers, but I can’t find any.”

The scandal has also affected her family life, adding to her anguish. “I trust in the Lord, but this is overwhelming,” she said. As Peloetletse battles both her health and the court of public opinion, she remains steadfast in her commitment to serving Botswana. “My biggest crime is serving two presidents, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi and Advocate Duma Boko, with dedication and integrity,” she said.

While he was reluctant to shed any details on the corruption allegations, DIS spokesperson, Edward Robert, confirmed that as the Head of Public Service, Peloetletse is entitled to the services and security of his organization.