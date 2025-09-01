Bus driver charged over death of six

The bus driver involved in last Friday’s horrific head-on crash with another car, resulting in the deaths of all six occupants, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week.

46-year-old Badiri Motshegetsi Ramogotsi is facing six counts of causing death by driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Suspected to be over the limit, the Ramotswa native was heading towards Thamaga village on the B11 road when, at around 19:35hrs, he allegedly attempted a risky overtaking manoeuvre.

The bus, a 60-seater AT&T Monnakgotla, ploughed straight into an oncoming Toyota Corolla.

All six passengers: Ame David Masala, Lorato Mokgatlaotsile, Kitso Mokgatlaotsile, Wame Sebata, Boitshwarelo Janet Sebata and Mphoyamodimo Mphela died before they could reach the hospital.

With ages ranging from 16 to 37, it is believed they were all Botswana National Front (BNF) members and were travelling to Molepolole to attend the funeral of a church member.

The BNF Women’s League has since extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, describing the accident as a dark day for the movement.

It is expected all six will be laid to rest on Saturday (30 August) morning.

Meanwhile, Ramogotsi was released on conditional bail, ordered to bind himself with P3, 000 cash and provide two sureties bound with P2, 000 each. He must also report to the police ever second Friday and attend court when required, starting with his next mention on 4 December.