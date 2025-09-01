Dad allegedly stabs mentally-disturbed son to death

Believed to have acted in self-defence

A father accused of stabbing his mentally-disturbed son to death on Thursday afternoon is suspected to have acted in self-defence.

The 58-year-old was arrested at the scene, the family home in Khudumelapye village, some 25km from Letlhakeng in the Kweneng District. He remains in police custody but, as of Monday morning, was yet to be formally charged or to appear before court.

It is believed the son, aged 31, started the fight, allegedly attacking his dad with an axe after what Letlhakeng Station Commander, Amos Kekgathetse described as a ‘misunderstanding’.

“I can’t give more details as we are still investigating; the investigating team is still at the scene. The incident occurred around 1pm and was reported the same time,” revealed Superintendent Kekgathetse, speaking to The Voice on Friday afternoon.

Sources suggest the fatal fall-out was sparked by the son accusing his dad of stealing his washing powder from his bedroom.

Mad with rage, the young man is said to have picked an axe and hit the father, leaving him with a deep wound on the hand.

Fighting for his life, the father reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his son in both thighs, injuries that ultimately proved lethal.