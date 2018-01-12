Burning passion

2018 got off to an explosive start for jazz artist Nono Siile – sadly it was not for the reasons the ‘Sheleng’ hit maker was hoping for.

The singer’s white VW was burnt to ashes by her live-in boyfriend and fiancée, Bobo Zebe.

The fiery incident happened at their rental home in Mogoditshane last week after alleged infidelity disagreements.

This is not the first time the fire-loving Zebe has pulled such a stunt – in 2013 the hot head torched Nono’s house.

Last year, after a heated argument, he cut his lover’s hair off.

Now Shaya understands you probably love this man, but do the right thing my sister before it’s too late – I hope this means you have called off the wedding.