The ‘GO’ in Mogomotsi

Resilient entrepreneur rides the wave of success

Before the establishment of Oss Accessories, Seane Mogomotsi had tried it all in the world of business.

From various industries such as food catering, operating cabs and music, Mogomotsi was never formally employed. Though all those enterprises failed to get off the ground and realise success, the 36-year-old never gave up on becoming an entrepreneur- a living proof that indeed hard work pays!

Though he did enroll for a Diploma in Accounting and Business Studies at University of Botswana and AAT at GIPS, Mogomotsi never graduated from...