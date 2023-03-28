We’re safe

You May Also Like
News
*Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down *Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday
Business
Demand for the black rock keeps burning After a bright 2022, Minergy are confident the good times will carry on this year as their...
Business
Mining expo swaps F/town for Jwaneng For the first time in its short history, The Trade Up North exhibition heads south, with the show...
Business
Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...
Business
Minergy fired up by rising international prices Following record-breaking sales in the last two months, local coal producers, Minergy are looking to cash in...
Business
MDCB’s investment in Masama Coal Mine could help diversify the economy Minerals Development Company Botswana (MDCB)’s an investment in Minergy has the potential to...
Latest News
Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) says the decision by Debswana to cut ties with Majwe Mining should not result in any job losses, especially...
Business
Air and rail could soon be privatized The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has prepared a potentially game-changing draft for an Economic Recovery...