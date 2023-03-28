We’re safe

BR, ABSA not trapped in Minergy shutdown

Botswana Railways and Absa Bank say the ongoing shutdown of Masama coal mine will not significantly affect them since they did not invest directly in the project.

Responding to our inquiries Botswana Railways spokesperson, Sereo Thabeng, said they were not aware of the developments at the Minergy Coal mine. “Minergy Coal Mine has not communicated with Botswana Railways onthe problems they are facing, therefore Botswana Railways is not in a position to comment on the matter. We cannot tell if any problem may or may not affect the partnership betw...