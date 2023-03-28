Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

We’re safe

By

Published

We're safe
NOT AFFECTED: BR Locomotives transporting coal

BR, ABSA not trapped in Minergy shutdown

Botswana Railways and Absa Bank say the ongoing shutdown of Masama coal mine will not significantly affect them since they did not invest directly in the project.

Responding to our inquiries Botswana Railways spokesperson, Sereo Thabeng, said they were not aware of the developments at the Minergy Coal mine. “Minergy Coal Mine has not communicated with Botswana Railways onthe problems they are facing, therefore Botswana Railways is not in a position to comment on the matter. We cannot tell if any problem may or may not affect the partnership betw...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down

News

Coal miners jobless as operation shuts down

*Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down *Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday

14/03/2023
Minergy on a mission Minergy on a mission

Business

Minergy on a mission

Demand for the black rock keeps burning After a bright 2022, Minergy are confident the good times will carry on this year as their...

28/02/2023
Trade up north heads south Trade up north heads south

Business

Trade up north heads south

Mining expo swaps F/town for Jwaneng For the first time in its short history, The Trade Up North exhibition heads south, with the show...

14/02/2023
Beyond borders Beyond borders

Business

Beyond borders

Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...

27/12/2022

Business

Red hot demand for coal

Minergy fired up by rising international prices Following record-breaking sales in the last two months, local coal producers, Minergy are looking to cash in...

27/07/2021
MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy

Business

MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy

MDCB’s investment in Masama Coal Mine could help diversify the economy Minerals Development Company Botswana (MDCB)’s an investment in Minergy has the potential to...

26/01/2021
Debswana must absorb Majwe Mining employees- Union Debswana must absorb Majwe Mining employees- Union

Latest News

Debswana must absorb Majwe Mining employees- Union

Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) says the decision by Debswana to cut ties with Majwe Mining should not result in any job losses, especially...

19/01/2021
Private parts Private parts

Business

Private parts

Air and rail could soon be privatized The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has prepared a potentially game-changing draft for an Economic Recovery...

30/06/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.