BSE off to steady start

After coming through the ‘Covid years’ relatively unscathed, Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) has endured a slow but steady start to 2023.

According to the latest BSEL Market Performance Report for the first quarter of the year, trading activity amounted to P273.5 million.

This is way down from the P407.8 million traded over the same three-month period in 2022, but up significantly from the P113.7 and P185 traded the years before.

Explaining the reason for this, BSEL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thapelo Tsheole told Voice Money, “There was a big trade early in the year in 2022 w...