No grain of comfort

Sorghum Millers Association cries for help amid massive shortages

Since January, Botswana has been hit by a shortage of sorghum grains.

Desperate attempts to arrest the situation have led to the country looking to South Africa, Zambia, Brazil and Australia for imports.

However, with no help forthcoming yet, the risk to the nation’s food security grows stronger.

Speaking to Voice Money, Sorghum Millers Association Chairperson, Motlhagodi Molomo described the situation as worrisome, especially as sorghum is a staple food locally.

"Sorghum grains were available last year to last ...