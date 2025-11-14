News

Bros arrested for old man’s murder

STICKING TOGETHER: The shackled siblings leaving court

Two brothers have been arrested for murder after the old man they allegedly beat up died from his wounds a month after he was assaulted.

Although it’s unclear what caused the fall-out, Goitsemodimo Kaisara, 33, and his brother Kesebonye Kaisara, 30, are said to have battered Christopher Solomon at their shebeen in Gerald Estates on 10 October.

Initially taken to Nyangabgwe Hospital, the 62-year-old was later discharged only to be readmitted when his condition deteriorated.

He never recovered, succumbing to his wounds on Sunday 9 November.

Originally charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, when it became clear Solomon’s injuries were worse than first thought, the matter was withdrawn and referred to the higher court.

The charge was then upgraded to murder following Solomon’s sad demise over the weekend.

Arraigned before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday, the older Kaisara sibling sported a thick white bandage wrapped around his scalp, which he said was the result of an attack from the dead man’s kids.

“I was assaulted by the deceased’s children. I have to go for medical check-ups and I want to do so from home. I will be much safer at the village as they won’t know where I will be,” said Goitsemodimo, begging for bail.

Backing up his big bro’s pleas, Kesebonye told court he was the one taking care of his injured brother.

“Those who attacked him have not been arrested; I do not know their intention,” said the younger Kaisara.

Insisting it was too early to contemplate bail, Prosecutor, Bosa Sebele urged court to keep the suspects locked up, adding they could potentially consider bail next month.

“Investigations must be finalised to establish what really transpired,” noted Sebele.

The Prosecutor got her wish, with court remanding the brothers behind bars until their next mention, scheduled for 9 December.

Looking downcast, the siblings left court shackled together at the feet.

