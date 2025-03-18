BPP fires key members

Botswana People’s Party (BPP) has dropped the hammer, expelling three of its high-profile members following a dramatic fallout over alleged misconduct.

The dismissed party members include Francistown East Member of Parliament (MP) and party Secretary General Tiroyaone Ntsima, Tlogatloga Ward Councillor and BPP Youth League President Vivian Ramokapani, and Monarch Central Councillor Dorcus Nakedi.

The trio was shown the door after failing to show up for a disciplinary hearing scheduled for March 1, 2025.

The controversy started last December after they were slapped with a 45-day suspension in for what the party called “ordinary misconduct.”

Things took a dramatic turn when Ntsima and the others were added to a controversial WhatsApp group created by a faction of rebellious youth members who were unhappy with President Motlatsi Molapisi’s leadership style.

The expulsion letters, signed by BPP Deputy Secretary General Venter Galetshabiwe, read in part: the party didn’t hold back: “You didn’t attend the hearing and abstained thereby defying the Central Committee’s instructions as per the party’s constitution and disciplinary code of conduct and your expulsion is with immediate effect.”