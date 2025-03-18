Stop wasting time on broken windows! – Boko slams MPs

President Duma Boko this morning launched a vicious attack aimed at Members of Parliament (MP’s) accusing them of failure to put more effort on making laws.

Delivering a keynote address at the High-level Business Engagement Forum organised by the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) at Gaborone International Convention Centre, Boko slammed MPs for focusing on trivial issues instead of crafting laws that could boost the country’s economy and improve the ease of doing business.

“They are asking questions, moving motions- what motions, what questions? Their job is to make laws and when you make laws, you bind the Executive. But most of time is spent asking questions about when a certain window of a classroom at Mogoditshane Senior Secondary is going to be fixed. We are not saying that is not a concern and it can’t be repaired but leave that to the relevant authorities. So, this kind of debates is what I call time theft,” lamented President Boko.

The President further called on MPs to show more respect for their roles and the business of Parliament. “Respect is earned, not commanded. That is why I have never called anyone honourable during my time in parliament as an MP,” continued Boko taking a clear dig at the legislators.

Furthermore, Boko urged government to shake off outdated practices and embrace new ways of thinking. “We must change the way we do things and move away from the old modes of doing things and begin to reimagine the new ways of doing things’” he said emphasizing the need for innovation and efficiency in governance.