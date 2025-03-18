Balopi slams Masisi over ‘young leader’ push

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s aspiring president, Mpho Balopi, has blasted outgoing leader, Mokgweetsi Masisi, for his controversial comments about the party’s future leadership.

As the race for the BDP leadership intensifies, Masisi’s recent remarks, calling for a “young, vibrant, and fresh leader” to lead the party into the 2029 elections, have sparked outrage, with some seeing them as a thinly veiled attempt to sideline certain candidates.

“We want a young leader who will be attractive to voters and do away with the system of recycling old faces,” Masisi declared, a statement widely interpreted as a dig at older contenders in the race.

Balopi, however, in a fiery address to the media, dismissed Masisi’s comments as “unfortunate” and undemocratic.

“It is an unfortunate statement if that is how it is. In a democratic country, everyone has a right to contest and get assessed by the party,” Balopi asserted.

Balopi defended the BDP’s legacy of generational balance, crediting it for the party’s 58-year rule. “This party is like a family- it has grandfathers, uncles, and grandchildren. The moment we start saying others are of no value is the time we lose it,” he cautioned.

Balopi further said that the party has always known how to bring in fresh blood while still valuing experience. “The likes of Daniel Kwelagobe groomed some cadres before, but unfortunately, they left to form their own party,” he added, clearly taking aim at Masisi’s push for youth over wisdom.

Balopi’s response comes amid growing concerns within the party about factional battles ahead of the elective congress.

His remarks signal a growing pushback against Masisi’s perceived influence over the succession race ahead of the elective congress slated for 10th May in Maun.

Balopi is likely to face the former Vice President and party Chairman, Slumber Tsogwane, Nonofo Molefhi, Ame Makoba and Maxwell Nhlatho.