BPF negotiate a way back to UDC

“I don’t have a problem with re-joining UDC”- Reatile

After weeks of a controversial disagreement within the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) onthe decision to leave the Umbrella for Democratic Change, the party has found itself navigating treacherous waters, seeking reconciliation and a pathway to beat a retreat back into the coalition.

The National Executive Committee (NEC), of the Ke Nako Brigade, convened this week minus its President, Mephato Reatile to seek a way back into the coalition.

The Party which is at crossroads of a decision made by its President selected a delegation of four stalwart members to embark on a pivotal mission, to engage in a dialogue with President Boko with the aim of getting its seat back within the coalition as elections date approaches.

BPF left the UDC a few weeks ago under dubious circumstances when Reatile announced it’s exist from the coalition with immediate effect.

The now isolated BPF President went further and announced that his party is going to use its own symbol away from the UDC one in the coming 2024 General Election.

The sudden announcement left the party divided with majority of the members including the NEC distancing itself from the decision.

The move forced the UDC President to call a press conference in Palapye to update his members.

He announced that that the doors will not be closed for BPF members.

“Our doors will never be closed for any member,” noted Boko.

He further mentioned that an arrangement will be made for those who want to remain within the coalition.

When the Botswana Congress Party decided to abandon the Umbrella, some of its members chose to remain within the coalition.

The remained members have remained as UDC members without an affiliation to any party.

However, Reatile has distanced himself from this week’s meeting.

“There was never a meeting according to my knowledge but if the NEC takes a decision that we go back to the UDC then I don’t have a problem with it. It is not about me but what the NEC decide,” he said before adding that the decision he took two weeks ago was also not his but NEC and as the President he was acting within the constitution.

Although Reatile once mentioned that they left because of five constituencies, a source within BPF said that they were going to negotiate for only three being Shashe West, Mahalapye and Francistown East.