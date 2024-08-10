Man dies in freak donkey cart accident

A 39-year-old man from Sekoma village tragically lost his life after his donkey cart veered off the road and overturned after being hit by a vehicle from behind.

It is alleged that a Nissan bakkie hit the donkey cart that was drawn by two donkeys.

According to the police, the tragic accident occurred on Thursday evening between 1930hrs and 2000hrs, along Mahotshwane gravel road, near Mabutsane village.

“The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead by a medical doctor. Investigations into the matter are still underway,” explained Mabutsane police station commander Superintendent Batani Lehuma.

The deceased had allegedly sustained head injuries.