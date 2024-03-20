Boko bids Politics farewell

My happiness was taken away. former MP

Last week, Member of Parliament for Mahalapye East, Yandani Boko dropped a bombshell in Parliament as he announced his exit from the house.

Boko who entered Parliament at the age of 32 has become a one-term MP under the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) ticket, taking many by surprise with his sudden resignation.

Boko resigned because he felt it was unfair for him to be the only BNF incumbent that was going to go through party primary elections.

Although there have been speculations of better paying job offers at African Union and Southern African Development Community, SADC, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA sat down with him this week at News Cafe for to discuss a new unfolding chapter in the young lawyer’s life.

What led to your decision to resign from politics?

There are many reasons but on top of the list the issue of my mental health, I wanted to be happy, my happiness was taken away.

There were certain matters from my constituency that I once asked the party leadership to intervene in but no one came forward.

My health was at risk even my Doctor was concerned because I had to rely on sleeping tablets to sleep.

My wife was more concerned.

What issues from the constituency are you talking about?

Maybe I am being selfish but the issue of Primary elections, I knew there was to be continuity and that we were not going to be challenged but it was not the same with me only, why?

It is no longer an issue with me because I am no longer part of them.

How do you reflect on your time in office now that you’ve stepped away?

In parliament I had the best time of my life, I am very proud of my achievements.

Although as a young man there are times I felt I overstepped but I apologised to those I offended, people like the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane, he is an elder.

Some we related well and fought because of age difference, the likes of Tumisang Healy and Beauty Manake.

The Leader of Opposition, Dithapelo Keorapetse, a family friend also guided me every time I went out of the way.

I had good people around me such as Never Tshabang, David Tshere, Kenny Kapinga, Peggy Serame and Eric Molale who went to the same school with my father-in-law in Lobatse.

I don’t miss the house but I had great time.

What accomplishments are you most proud of during your tenure in politics?

Some of the motions I put before the house, especially the one urging the President to set up a commission of inquiry on Gender Based Violence, rape and other sexual offences, as a matter of urgency in terms of the Commissions of Inquiry Act.

Did any specific challenges or obstacles contribute to your decision to leave politics?

It was the issue of mental health and I know some say it was because of debts, yes I have debts like anyone else but they are not that high.

I was away for sometime from my law firm and there was mishandling of the funds which we are rectifying.

The environment was too toxic and I wanted peace of mind.

Did the ruling party have an influence in your decision?

No, not at all, I wanted peace of mind and even focus on my family.

This was a family decision we have been discussed it for some time, I could have resigned four months back.

What advice would you give to aspiring politicians based on your experience?

I will tell them not to be too trusty but be bold and speak their mind or go out if they feel they being frustrated.

I tell them to go out if their mental health is disturbed or at risk, politics can be a good thing but at times you have to step aside.

Are there any policy issues or causes that you’re particularly passionate about now?

I am passionate about issues of GBV and I think government has to put more focus on it.

There is another problem coming now of mental health, we take it lightly and that’s the reason we have so many cases of suicides and drugs.

I will be advocating for that.

What changes would you like to see in the political landscape moving forward?

I wish to see youth being involved more in decision making, not only in politics but government positions.

Women participation has improved, President Masisi has improved in that department by promoting women.

BNF is also doing well by promoting women youth, the likes of Katlego Morolong being made Women’s League President at her age and Resego Kgosidintsi who was elected Youth League President

Do you have any regrets about your time in politics or decisions you made while in office?

No regrets at all, I have made good friends.

How is your relationship with the BNF and UDC President Duma Boko?

We get along well I don’t have a problem with him.

We are relatives and I don’t want to be seen to following him all the time as if I need favours.

Why did you not inform your party first about your decision?

I didn’t inform the party because a decision had already been taken, I didn’t want to be swayed around.

Where to from here?

Wherever God takes me I will go, if an opportunity presents itself, I will grab it but I want to become a Judge of the high court or a lecturer in future.

I don’t see myself back in politics.