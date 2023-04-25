Bloody attack!

A 25-year-old woman and her 11-year-old nephew are fighting for their lives at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital with serious injuries following a brutal attack by a soldier who went berserk early this morning attacking his baby mama and her family with a machete at Francistown's Maipaafela location.

According to Tatitown Police Station Commander Superintendent Boipuso Baatweng, the soldier who is stationed in Selebi-Phikwe was arrested on Saturday night following a report by his girlfriend.

“We received a report from a lady aged 25 saying she and her family were under attack from her 31-year...