Ready for harvest

Panda farms expect 545 000 potato bags

Over 5000 tonnes of potatoes is expected to be harvested from Pandamatenga farms from April until September this year.

This is according to Pandamatenga Commercial Farmers Association (PCFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lilian Scheepers.

Scheepers told Voice Money that the PCFA has four potato growers who have planted a total area of 109 hectares.

"The growers estimate about 50 tons per hectare which gives an expected total production of 5 450 tons of potatoes or 545 000 bags of 10kg," she said.

Scheepers says harvesting began on 11th Ap...