BLIND BETRAYAL: Aged Founder Evicted from House by Association for the Disabled

A bitter battle for power and the soul of the Central Association of the Blind and the Disabled (CABD) took a heartbreaking twist this week when its aged and visually impaired founding member, James Lebogang, was evicted from a house owned by the association.

The eviction, enforced through a court order by Coordinator and Board Secretary, Rachel Segaetsho, has left the 81-year-old out in the cold.

Lebogang, who co-founded CABD in 1981 with the late Thabologo Monageng, has dedicated his life to building the association. Over the decades, CABD amassed millions in assets, including houses, a gym, a miller, bakeries, gardens, and an all-purpose hall across villages like Serowe, Paje, Pilikwe, and Mahalapye.

“We became self-sufficient, no longer relying on handouts,” Lebogang told The Voice.

But now, the very properties he helped build are being sold off. “I was ordered to vacate the house I’ve lived in for years, given to me by the committee as an overseer of our assets,” he said, heartbroken and walking with the aid of a stick. “No reasons were given, but it’s clear now – they’re selling our properties.”

The current board, led by Segaetsho, has been in power since 2011, far beyond the mandated two-year term. Members like Lorato Maseko accuse the board of corruption, nepotism, and sidelining the disabled community. “This association has become their cash cow,” Maseko said. “How do you evict a blind man? Isn’t your role to care for the disabled?”

Maseko, who is the committee secretary, revealed that vehicles have disappeared, the miller in Tamasane was sold, and now houses are on the market. “We’re mobilizing disabled people across seven wards to take back our NGO,” she said. “We might be blind or have crooked limbs, but we’re not stupid.”

Former CABD President, Boutlwetse Chabaesele, didn’t hold back in condemning Segaetsho. “She joined as a volunteer in 2010 and purged anyone who challenged her, replacing them with family and friends,” he said. “The disabled are kept at arm’s length while she runs the association like her own club.”

Chabaesele also revealed that government grants were halted due to mismanagement and non-compliance with regulations. “She was left to run the association as she pleased, firing and hiring at will,” he said. “How do you evict Lebogang? This man built these properties with his bare hands!”

Efforts to reach Segaetsho for comment were unsuccessful. Her phone rang unanswered, and she had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

As the disabled community rallies to reclaim their association, one thing is clear: this is more than a power struggle—it’s a fight for dignity, justice, and the soul of an organization built to uplift the most vulnerable.