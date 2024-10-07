BK Proctor donates P50 000 to support young designers

Collections by BK Proctor has announced a generous P50,000 donation to the MET Design Kiddies Academy last week, reflecting its commitment to nurturing young creative talent in Botswana.

This funding will enhance critical resources such as essential design machines, materials, and stationery, as well as renovating the Block 9 workshop into a vibrant hub for aspiring designers.

BK Proctor, the Founder and Creative Director, emphasized the importance of equipping the next generation with the right tools.

“Our partnership with MET Design Kiddies Academy is about more than just financial support; it’s an investment in the future of fashion, ensuring that talented young minds can develop their skills and pursue their dreams,” he said.

The donation aims to create a more enriching learning environment at MET Design Kiddies Academy.

The upgraded workshop will provide hands-on fashion design opportunities with access to modern tools and materials.

Additionally, the contribution will cover scholarships for deserving students, alleviating financial barriers that might hinder their passion for fashion.

“The workshop is the heart of creativity for these students. By upgrading this space and providing necessary equipment, we’re laying the foundation for a new wave of fashion innovators,” Proctor stated.

This donation is part of a broader partnership between Collections by BK Proctor and MET Design Kiddies Academy, which includes workshops, mentorship programs, internships, and talent showcase platforms. The goal is to equip students with the skills and exposure they need to build successful careers in fashion.

“Fashion is not just about clothing; it’s a form of self-expression and a gateway to creativity. By partnering with MET Design Kiddies Academy, we ensure that young designers have the guidance and resources to unleash their full potential,” Proctor added.

Additionally, Collections by BK Proctor will donate 5% of ticket sales from its upcoming Express Yourself Fashion Gala on December 7, 2024.

This annual event celebrates fashion while raising funds for MET Design Kiddies Academy, providing more opportunities for students.