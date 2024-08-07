Local film ‘Bompoetse’ showcases at international festival

Locally produced short film ‘Bompoetse’ starring retired teacher, and a McMillan-published author turned film maker Nnosang Wilson, is being showcased at the ongoing Mpumalanga International Film Festival.

Wilson collaborated with renowned filmmaker Kabo Baker on the flick, which has also been accepted at the Bantu Film Festival to be held in Gaborone from 8th-12 October.

Bompoetse is Wilson ‘s debut work as a screen writer, actor, and associate producer.

The short film has already been played in 26 film festivals across the world, making the Molepolole native an instant star.

In a brief interview with Voice Online, Baker said he was proud of Wilson’s artistry and work ethic.

“Reading her work is like having my grandmother right next to me reciting mainane,” he said.

“We’re very proud of her and look forward to seeing what other stories she will tell,” concluded Baker.

Bompoetse, a Cannes Film Award winner for Best Director, is the only short film to represent Botswana at the Bantu Film Festival, a Pan-African event aimed at transforming the country’s film industry in the by providing platforms that nurture growth, collaborations, innovation and creativity among locals and the corporate entities through knowledge sharing, film screenings, and networking means.

“I urge Batswana to buy tickets in large numbers, and come and see our local stars in action,” said Baker.

The Director will also attend the Cape Town Fame Week Business to Business, early in September to promote the featured film in South Africa.