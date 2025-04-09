DCEC on Balopi’s trail

Aspiring President of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Mpho Balopi, is set to learn his fate as investigations by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) near completion.

While the DCEC has neither confirmed nor denied the status of the case, reports indicate that Balopi has been summoned for questioning over two charges- money laundering and possession of unexplained properties, which is normally described as ‘living beyond your means’.

The former Member of Parliament for Gaborone North has been under scrutiny, with allegations suggesting that the investigations were initiated by the previous government as a strategy to sideline him from the BDP presidential race.

Despite these claims, Balopi remains defiant, dismissing the allegations as a political maneuver designed to derail his campaign.

“I have never done business with the government, and I have anticipated all these allegations,” stated the former BDP Secretary General.

“From the moment I declared my political ambitions, I knew that attempts like this would arise. This is nothing but a witch-hunt by those who feel threatened by my candidacy.”

Balopi has vowed to stay the course, emphasizing that he remains focused on his campaign. He revealed that he has toured eight regions and has received overwhelming support from party members.

“The support I have been getting is massive, and I will not be distracted,” he asserted.

As the DCEC proceeds with its inquiries, the unfolding developments could have significant implications for Balopi’s political future and the dynamics within the ruling party.

For now, the BDP presidential hopeful remains steadfast, insisting that he will weather the storm and push forward with his aspirations.

He will be up against Ame Mokoba, Maxwell Nhlatho, Nonofo Molefhi and Slumber Tsogwane in the race for the BDP top seat.