Stalls sold out for Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair

Dismissing talk that the Northern Trade Fair has passed its sell-by date, Business Botswana insists the event is still very much alive and kicking.

Addressing the media in Francistown this Tuesday, the parastatal’s Head of North, Eileen Van Der Est revealed stalls were already completely sold out.

In a big coup for organisers, the annual show’s 29th installment, set for 21 – 25 May at BB Grounds in Gerald, will officially be opened by Vice President and Minister of Finance, Ndaba Gaolathe.

Highlighting the trade fair’s continued worth, Van der Est said it remains an important platform for commerce, collaboration, and empowering the northern region and beyond. “The BBNTF remains the largest trade fair in the northern region and a key driver of local economic activity. This year, we’re expecting over 158 exhibitors across all sectors, demonstrating a strong reflection of the trust and value businesses place in this platform,” she reasoned.

Held under the theme: ‘Driving Economic Diversification: Innovating for Sustainable Growth,’ which aligns with Botswana Vision 2036 and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Van der Est says the annual fair will once again create opportunities for small medium enterprises to showcase their products. “The theme also aligns with the City of Francistown’s Local Economic Development (LED) Strategy and its alignment with the national MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) Strategy,” she stated, adding they are currently working on improving the BB Grounds so that exhibitors and visitors have a seamless and comfortable experience.

The packed programme begins with judging of stalls on Wednesday, followed by the official opening on Thursday. On the same day there will be a ‘fireside session’ sponsored by Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA).

Other highlights to look out for include a Business Forum sponsored by Access Bank and CEDA, which brings together high-level stakeholders, policymakers and business leaders to unpack strategies that support private sector growth and development, particularly in the north.

In keeping with recent years, CEDA will once again host a fully-branded ‘CEDA Pavilion’ showcasing enterprises the agency has funded in the northern region. The Pavilion will feature live demos, client testimonials, interactive engagements and a dedicated space for networking, mentorship and stakeholder dialogue, highlighting CEDA’s impact across key sectors.

New additions this year include a Fun Park operated by Rio-De-Teb Pty Ltd and Lefa’s Quad Bikes, offering a variety of entertainment options, including quad bikes for both kids and adults, trampolines, racing cars, target shooting, face painting, popcorn, candy floss, a swimming pool with ten mini boats and a giant water slide.

Sprinkling their special salt over proceedings, Botswana Ash (Botash) are once again the main sponsors. The mine’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Moitshepi Sefako noted they have proudly supported the trade fair for over 10 years, and hope to continue for the next decade or more.

Sefako said their support aligns with their mandate to contribute meaningfully to Botswana’s industrial and economic development, particularly in the northern region where they operate. “We use this platform to share insights on our products and the value chains we supply into enabling SMEs to identify how they can participate in and benefit from these industries,” he explained.

Sefako revealed their customer case is made up of many small businesses; some distributing bulk and semi-bulk products, while others are involved in value-added activities such as salt repackaging and local detergent production.

He further said beyond the fair, Botash are actively involved in SME development through initiatives like the Supplier Development Programme, a partnership with UNDP and the Botswana Chamber of Mines. “We recognise the pivotal role SMEs play in driving inclusive economic growth, and our participation reflects our ongoing commitment to their success,” said Sefako.

The Marketing Manager promised visitors and exhibitors an interactive experience at their stall showcasing the mine’s full product range and clear explanations on how they are applied across various industries.