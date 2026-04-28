Braving the FMD outbreak

*Future Genetics hosts TVET Expo

The outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the country has imposed significant financial strain on many farmers.

In addition to restrictions on the sale of livestock for both commercial and social purposes, key farming activities such as auction sales and farmers’ days have been cancelled, compounding financial losses across the sector.

However, for Future Genetics, a premier annual agricultural livestock exhibition held in Kgagodi, the FMD outbreak presented an opportunity to innovate.

When it became evident that hosting the traditional livestock exhibition would be challenging under the prevailing restrictions, organisers adopted a proactive and resilient approach by introducing an alternative agricultural experience for their long-standing patrons.

“We will host our first-ever Future Genetics TVET Farmers Expo,” revealed Event Coordinator, Boineelo Rankwaila, adding that the expo will not feature cloven-hoofed animals.

Rankwaila said the event, scheduled for July 3rd and 4th at Moeng College, will be held under the theme: “Cultivating a Sustainable Agricultural Future from 60 Years of Diamond Roots.”

She explained that the FMD outbreak necessitated adaptability and innovation, prompting organisers to transition from the traditional annual show to launching the inaugural Future Genetics TVET Farmers Expo at Moeng College.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Future Genetics executives recently met with Moeng College management to establish a strategic partnership aimed at supporting government efforts to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in agriculture.

The organisation has formally adopted Moeng College to support its mandate of producing skilled and innovative graduates.

Both parties agreed to implement long-term, sustainable programmes designed to strengthen the agricultural sector.

Government efforts to transform Moeng College into a specialised agricultural centre through the Multiple Pathways Curriculum are aligned with this partnership, which also seeks to restore the institution’s historical legacy of agricultural self-reliance.

Rankwaila further noted that, in alignment with the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP) and national strategies promoting TVET as a tool for employment creation, Future Genetics aims to support young learners in transitioning successfully from training into the workforce and entrepreneurial ventures.

Through the adoption of Moeng College, the organisation seeks to strengthen the institution’s agriculture department.

Established in 1947, Moeng College is a designated Agricultural Pathway school focused on transforming traditional agricultural education into a practical, commercial, and technical vocational training programme.

“Through this expo, we aim to raise awareness about Moeng College as a designated agricultural pathway school, while also promoting interaction between students and Future Genetics farmers,” she said.

She added that the expo will provide information on government youth support schemes and encourage students to pursue careers and entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture.

The programme is designed to impart practical, hands-on skills that prepare students for the modern agricultural job market.

It also includes plans to develop infrastructure that will enable the Moeng farm to operate as a sustainable enterprise in its initial phase, followed by the introduction of modern livestock production strategies.

Rankwaila further stated that Future Genetics farmers have committed to mentoring agriculture students at Moeng College, with the goal of producing entrepreneurial graduates equipped to contribute meaningfully to the agricultural sector.

“We want to make agriculture fashionable, and we view young people engaged in TVET education at Moeng College as the new diamonds that need to be polished to enhance agricultural productivity,” she said.