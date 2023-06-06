Connect with us

Significant milestone for Motheo Copper Mine

Significant milestone for Motheo Copper Mine
READY FOR THE GRIND: Motheo Copper Mine

Situated deep in the Ghanzi District, Motheo Copper Mine is finally coming of age with first copper concentrate produced following the introduction of the ore to the SAG mill. As a result the construction of the mine is coming to a completion with equipment commissioning activities all over 92 percent completion rate to support the […]

