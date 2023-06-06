Significant milestone for Motheo Copper Mine

Situated deep in the Ghanzi District, Motheo Copper Mine is finally coming of age with first copper concentrate produced following the introduction of the ore to the SAG mill. As a result the construction of the mine is coming to a completion with equipment commissioning activities all over 92 percent completion rate to support the […]
In this article:Australia, diamond mining, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), first copper concentrate produced, Ghanzi, Ghanzi District, Kalahari Copper Belt, Khoemacau mine, Motheo Copper Mine, Sandfire Resources
