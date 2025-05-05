Africa recognizes Botswana’s rising table tennis star

In a significant boost to his promising career and a well-deserved reward for his recent achievements, table tennis prodigy Reneilwe Lekorwe has been awarded the Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) Youth Grant.

The 12-year-old will receive US$1,250 (just over P17,000) in support as he aims to elevate his standing on the global stage. This grant is specifically designed to assist emerging players across the continent by alleviating the financial pressures associated with participating in high-level international competitions and training programs. It targets athletes who have demonstrated exceptional potential and a strong commitment to excellence in table tennis.

Confirming this exciting development, Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) President, Kudzanani Motswagole, stated, “The grant is specifically intended to cover costs related to the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Series and other approved events of his choice.”

“This grant is for a one-year period and is designated for one chosen tournament. The support will go towards official hospitality packages at competitions and international training camps. This initiative is crucial in helping our athletes access world-class training environments and compete at the highest levels,” Motswagole explained.

The grant not only reflects Lekorwe’s dedication and hard work but also highlights the progress Botswana has made in nurturing young table tennis talent. The BTTA’s ongoing investment in developing players for international success is further validated by this recognition from the ATTF, affirming the country’s growing prominence in African table tennis.

Meanwhile, Lekorwe continued his impressive form in South Africa over the weekend, building on his success at the Johannesburg Open with another gold medal in Pietermaritzburg. The UMGTTA tournament, which attracted top junior players from across the region, saw Lekorwe showcase his talent. Despite also reaching the U/15 quarter-finals, he demonstrated his class by clinching the U/13 boys’ title, defeating local player Milo Katz in a thrilling final.