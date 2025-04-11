Accused child-killer remains locked up

20 months later, cops still wrapping up investigations

The Maun taxi-driver accused of killing his girlfriend’s six-year-old son in an apparent attempt to get back at the boy’s mother will remain behind bars until his case is committed to High Court for trial.

Godfrey Kgosiemang, 32, is said to have ended little Osi Chakona’s life in a cruel, calculated act of vengeance on 8 August 2023.

It is alleged Kgosiemang acted out of malice after a lover’s tiff with the child’s mother, 32-year-old Oboletse Chakona, who he also stands accused of trying to kill.

Although it’s close to 20 months since the disturbing murder sent shockwaves through the tourist town, appearing before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the state revealed they were not done with their investigations.

“We still need more time. We need to collect more statements and other statement still needs to be reconciled,” admitted State Prosecutor, Setsile Tshukudu, adding in total they expect to gather statements from more than 20 witnesses.

The background to the disturbing case is that Kgosiemang and Oboletse were in a romantic relationship and lived together in Matlapana ward.

However, on the day of the murder, the couple reportedly fell-out when Kgosiemang, a well-known taxi-man in Maun, was driving his lover home from work.

The argument is said to have turned violent, with Oboletse, fearing for her life, managing to escape from the car, seeking refuge from another taxi.

It is believed Kgosiemang then sped away, arriving home before Oboletse, where he allegedly bundled her son into his vehicle before driving off again.

He managed to elude police the entire night, eventually showing up at Maun Police Station the next morning with Osi’s lifeless body allegedly in the boot.

The Police are said to have rushed the boy to hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.

Charged with murder and attempted murder, Kgosiemang has been remanded in jail ever since.

In his previous failed attempts at freedom, it was noted the suspect has admitted to having ‘anger issues’ and remains a danger to the dead boy’s mum.

It was also pointed out the accused-killer was out on bail for an alleged assault and unlawful wounding offence that occurred in Broadhurst, Gaborone, when he fell foul of the law again.

Meanwhile, case status hearing has been set for 11 August, when the matter is likely to be committed to High Court.