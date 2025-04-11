Orange splash P3 million on Phikwe Marathon

Orange Botswana have once again dialed the big numbers in support of the Selibe-Phikwe Marathon, with the mobile giant’s backing the race to the tune of P3 million for the next three years.

Announced on Tuesday, it continues the close relationship between the pair, with Orange coming on board in 2016, helping transform what was previously a minor event into one of the biggest sporting spectacles in Botswana.

The Marathon underwent a serious revamp in response to Phikwe’s economic collapse following the closure of the BCL mine. Introduced by the Town Council in collaboration with the local community, it was meant to breathe new life into the town, repositioning it as a hub for sports tourism.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch, Orange Botswana CEO, Nene Maiga explained the partnership came about as Orange felt compelled to support the people of Phikwe in their hour of need.

“Our belief was we can bring something different. Economic activity doesn’t have to be solely reliant on minerals. We can build attractions. We can build a tourism culture. We can build a place where everyone interested in running in Africa will feel a need to be a part of the wave,” said Maiga, adding the event has become a national symbol of hope and community pride.

“This event holds a special place in the hearts of many across the country, not only as a celebration of athletic excellence and sportsmanship but also as a platform for community engagement and connection with the international running community,” she said.

For his part, Selebi Phikwe Mayor, Oageng Makgosa confirmed the marathon has had a huge impact on the town.

“The Orange Phikwe National Marathon is not just a race; it’s a catalyst for economic, social and sporting transformation. It boosts local commerce, providing income for hotels, guesthouses, small businesses, and the informal sector. It places Selebi Phikwe on the national and regional sports map, attracting both elite and amateur runners from across Botswana and the region,” stated Makgosa.

This year’s edition is set for 26 July, with the starter’s gun going off at 05:30am. Registration is expected to start soon.