A star is born

One thing about Chrispin the drummer, he has an eye for talent and works well to unearth it.

Han-C is his living testimony and the same can be said about his newest protege Thuto Rantao, who happens to be Jazz sensation Kearoma Rantao’s daughter.

Under Chrispin the drummer’s Chamber’s Musiq, she launched a brand new single last week titled Ngiyakhumbula featuring DJ Enton.

“Ngiyakhumbula is a Zulu and Sotho love letter fashioned into an Afro-Piano song. It is a reminiscence of what once was.” The 25 year old explained after putting on an impressive performance of the song.

“Going i...