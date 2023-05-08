Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

A star is born

*Rising songbird, Thuto Rantao, makes her mark

By

Published

RISING STAR: Rantao

One thing about Chrispin the drummer, he has an eye for talent and works well to unearth it.

Han-C is his living testimony and the same can be said about his newest protege Thuto Rantao, who happens to be Jazz sensation Kearoma Rantao’s daughter.

Under Chrispin the drummer’s Chamber’s Musiq, she launched a brand new single last week titled Ngiyakhumbula featuring DJ Enton.

“Ngiyakhumbula is a Zulu and Sotho love letter fashioned into an Afro-Piano song. It is a reminiscence of what once was.” The 25 year old explained after putting on an impressive performance of the song.

“Going i...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.