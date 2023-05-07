Kgafela, Manake clash over SPEDU Director

An apparent power struggle in the Ministry of Trade and Industry has landed the Selibe Phikwe Economic Development Unit (SPEDU) in the High Court after two ministers issued conflicting statements on the appointment of Director of Strategic Projects, Jazenga Uezesa, for another 12 months.

Assistant Minister Beauty Manake reportedly ordered the Board of Directors to extend Uezesa’s contract by one year, whilst her Boss Mmusi Kgafela has ordered the same board to reverse the decision.

According to court papers Uezesa was appointed DSP in May 2015 on a five year contract and it was renewed i...