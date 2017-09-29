A shot in the arm

Sports Write Association of Botswana (SWABO) unveiled a transportation sponsorship deal worth P100 000 a fortnight ago courtesy of Vincent Excellent Tours.

The two year deal will enable sports reporters to attend major games locally and regionally.

Speaking at the event, SWABO President Leatile Mmutle said they want to set an example and show the sports fraternity of how things are done. He said journalism is about travelling and believed the deal will help grow the association and capacitate sports reporters.

“It has always been difficult to provide sports coverage around the country due to lack of resources so we are very excited about this partnership. We will now be able to report accurate news on time and keeping our readers and listeners updated especially for major games in different sports codes. Going forward we will strive to have partnership with airline companies so that we can cover international events,” said Mmutle.

Vincent Excellent Tours Managing Director Vincent Mongati said traveling and sport is their passion. He said they found it necessary to get into the partnership to help in the development of local sport.

“If things go well we’ll buy a bus specifically for the association,” said Mongati.

“Sports development is a collective effort and it should not only be left to Botswana National Sport Commission,” he said.

Mongati said his company is still at an infancy stage, at what they are giving to SWABO is equivalent to 70% of their entire resources.

“We want sports reporters to attend games and be able to disseminate information to the public,” Mongati said.

The Director further said his wish is transport local sports reporters to other African countries for a benchmarking exercise.

Mongati further added that his company has passenger liability insurance and tracking devices will be installed in their buses for reporters’ security.