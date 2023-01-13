Yarona FM commits to retain talent

After losing industry faves Mdu Tha Party, Thabo Mhapha, Boineelo Hardy and Brando Keabilwe, Yarona FM has vowed that they will not be letting go of any presenters anytime soon.

Speaking at the launch of the station's new weekday program lineup, Yarona FM Station Manager Bonni Dintwa said: "We are well aware that listeners create a special bond with the presenters, and as unfortunate as it was to lose those that left, we are determined to ensure that our current presenters stick around for at least 24 months.”

Yarona FM has been making a lot of switch ups, especially in the past year, so...