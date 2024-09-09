Used underwear divides siblinigs

Old bra upsets young brother

Putting a new spin on the old saying, ‘airing your dirty laundry in public’, a young man is in trouble for his reaction to a used bra his sister gifted his lover.

“My sister gave my girlfriend her old worn underwear (boti) and it did not sit well with me. I asked myself if I am suffering so much that my lover can wear a used bra?” demanded Onneile Thatayaone Boitsalo when appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning (August 27th).

The 21-year-old is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill his older sibling, Kabo Boitsalo, 25, allegedly smacking her on the head and arm with a pot before vowing to finish her off.

“Ke lala ke go bolaile ebe ke ipolaa (I am killing you then I kill myself),” is the statement that landed the Matopi man in hot soup during a heated row at the family home in Maoteng ward on Sunday night (August 25th).

The matter was reported to the local police, who acted swiftly and arrested Onneile the same day.

Although plea was reserved, when the charges were read to him, the suspect denied laying a hand on his sister but admitted he went overboard with his language.

“I was deeply angry with my sister for the disrespect she showed me. Giving my lover a worn bra! I ended up uttering those words because I was angry, but I did not beat her. My sister long told me she wanted to provoke me so that I could end up doing something to her and be jailed!” exclaimed an upset Onneile.

The youth’s mood was not helped by Prosecutor, Chilume Mpena securing his remand, pointing out the accused stays in the same yard as the complainant and thus will have nowhere to stay if granted bail.

“We have not yet collected the statement from the complainant and the matter is still fresh pending the investigations,” mentioned Mpena.

Back in court on 17 September, Onneile will remain behind bars until then.